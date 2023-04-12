Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

