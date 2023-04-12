Steginsky Capital LLC Has $32.42 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 12.0% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $32,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

