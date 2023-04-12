Stellar Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $48.97 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,380 coins and its circulating supply is 26,756,964,694 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

