Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 18,758 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 11,973 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,090. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.