Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vertiv Call Options (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 651% compared to the average volume of 1,334 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -250.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

