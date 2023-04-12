StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $15.33 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
