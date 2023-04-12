StockNews.com Downgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of FDP opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

