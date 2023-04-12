StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

NYSE AZRE opened at $2.32 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.