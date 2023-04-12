StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
NYSE AZRE opened at $2.32 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.