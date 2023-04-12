StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
