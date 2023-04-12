StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

