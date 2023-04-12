StockNews.com Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.