StockNews.com Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Telecom Argentina Stock Up 0.2 %
TEO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 35,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.69 million. Analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Stories
