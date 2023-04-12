Strategic Asset Leasing (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Strategic Asset Leasing shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.
Strategic Asset Leasing Price Performance
Strategic Asset Leasing Company Profile
Anew Medical, Inc focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Asset Leasing (LEAS)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.