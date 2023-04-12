Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Reduced by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $290.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.64. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $292.20.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.45.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

