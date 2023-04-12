Substratum Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $140,122.54 and approximately $0.75 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,981.32 or 0.99923110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036542 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

