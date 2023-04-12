Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.26.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.