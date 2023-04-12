Summit Global Investments Buys 5,590 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

