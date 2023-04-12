Summit Global Investments Buys 69,329 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.