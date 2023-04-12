Summit Global Investments Buys 9,453 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.23. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

