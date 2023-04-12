Summit Global Investments Buys 99,723 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.75% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $29,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.