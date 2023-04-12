Summit Global Investments Buys 99,723 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.75% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $29,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47.
About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
