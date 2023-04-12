Summit Global Investments Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

