Summit Global Investments Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $314.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.48. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

