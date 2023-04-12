Summit Global Investments Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 305,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 80,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

