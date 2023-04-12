Summit Global Investments Sells 15,269 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 247,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

