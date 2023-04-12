SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 1.2% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $248.80 million and approximately $36.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003738 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

