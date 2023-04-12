Susquehanna Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $81.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hub Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

