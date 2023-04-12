Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.44 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and $1.27 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,448,819,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,227,654 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

