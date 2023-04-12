Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,921 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

