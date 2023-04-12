Syntal Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,540,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

