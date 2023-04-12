Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $222.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day moving average is $227.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

