Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.