Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

