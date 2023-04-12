Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,684 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.