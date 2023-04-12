T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Neville R. Ray Sells 700 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
T-Mobile US Stock Performance
TMUS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $149.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,432. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
