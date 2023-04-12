Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Tangible has a total market cap of $89.67 million and approximately $30.38 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00009205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.76379937 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $381.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

