TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Up 3.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.29. 168,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 370,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.53.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

