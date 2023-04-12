Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.66.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$58.39. 829,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$62.38. The firm has a market cap of C$29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

