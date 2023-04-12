Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2417 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 631,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

