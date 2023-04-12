Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEI opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 341,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 478,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 219,852 shares in the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.