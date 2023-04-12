Templeton Global Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GIM stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,975,747 shares in the company, valued at $161,171,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,662,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,282,948. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

