Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.89. Approximately 447,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 975,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Terex Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Terex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

