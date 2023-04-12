Terra Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Terra has a total market cap of $326.83 million and approximately $63.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00004313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 251,257,748 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

