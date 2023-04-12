TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.88. 2,972,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,619,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,452,446 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 1,422,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,401,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

