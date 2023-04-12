The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

