The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $133.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JLL opened at $137.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $132.91 and a 12 month high of $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

