The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 2,825,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,430. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.