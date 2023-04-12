The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

SO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 359,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

