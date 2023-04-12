Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Down 2.3%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 29,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 27,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 483,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 318,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.