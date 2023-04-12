Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Up 7%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.47. 78,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 672,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Thoughtworks by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

