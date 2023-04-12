Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.84 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tilray Price Performance
NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
