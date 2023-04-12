Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.50 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.50 billion and approximately $63.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00007322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00028435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,009.17 or 1.00000965 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.14745308 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $41,799,595.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.